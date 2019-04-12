Bears sign Elliott Fry

Getty Images

The Bears signed kicker Elliott Fry to a three-year contract Friday, the team announced.

He joins Redford Jones and Chris Blewitt on the roster as the Bears try to replace Cody Parkey. Chicago worked out Caleb Sturgis, Younghoe Koo and Nick Rose earlier this week.

Fry, 24, played four seasons at South Carolina from 2013-16 and spent this spring with the Orlando Apollos in the now-defunct Alliance of American Football. He converted all 14 field goals he attempted with the Apollos, with a long of 44 yards.

Fry walked on at South Carolina and left as the school’s all-time leading scorer with 359 points.