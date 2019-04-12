Belichick wonders who can cover all the big receivers in this draft

Getty Images

Patriots coach Bill Belichick was struck by the size of some of the receivers in this year’s draft, and that got him thinking about league-wide trends.

Belichick said the big receivers in this draft may portend a trend toward bigger defensive backs, as there are obvious matchup issues in trying to cover a 6-foot-4 wide receiver with a 5-foot-10 cornerback.

“This is another year where there’s a lot of big receivers – 6-4, 225, 230, whatever they are – I mean, somebody’s going to have to cover those guys one of these days,” Belichick said.

Don’t be surprised if Belichick takes a big defensive back in this year’s draft. He sees that’s where the league is going.