Bilal Powell’s time appears up with the Jets

Bilal Powell remains a free agent, and the chances of him returning to the Jets decreased with the team’s signing of Ty Montgomery.

Montgomery will backup Le'Veon Bell, likely leaving Powell seeking a new team, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

Powell was the last player left from the Mike Tannenbaum era. Tannenbaum was fired after the 2012 season.

Brian Winters and Rontez Miles, both of whom arrived in 2013, now are the longest-tenured Jets.

Powell, 30, played only seven games last season, ending the season on injured reserve with a neck injury.

In his eight seasons with the Jets, Powell rushed for 3,446 yards and 15 touchdowns, while catching 204 for 1,567 yards and five touchdowns.