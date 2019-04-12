Bill O’Brien: We have to learn from playoff loss

Getty Images

Bill O’Brien concedes he needs to get better, the players need to get better and the team needs to get better.

The Texans have made the playoffs three of O’Brien’s five seasons. However, two of those ended with home losses in the wild-card round, including last season’s 21-7 loss to the Colts.

“We all know that last game wasn’t great, and we have to learn from it,” O’Brien said, via John McClain of the Houston Chronicle. “We have to learn why that happened from a coaching standpoint and a playing standpoint, and then we moved on to the next [season].

“You gather information and decide how you want to attack the roster, the offseason program and training camp. That’s the fun of it, the challenge of it. I think our guys are going to be fired up [Monday when the offseason program starts].”

Deshaun Watson took a league-high 62 sacks last season. The Texans added Matt Kalil in free agency, but their offensive line still looks shaky at best.

Houston, though, has three choices in the first two rounds.

O’Brien also hopes everyone already in the building takes another step.

“You try to figure out the things we can do better to build the team — to teach better [and] to handle different things that come up during the year better,” O’Brien said. “We’re always brainstorming and thinking about ways to help our players and our organization improve. We feel like we’re on the right track.”