Bruce Allen: Reuben Foster has responsibility “to change”

Washington took a chance on Reuben Foster when no one else was willing to — claiming him off waivers shortly after he was charged with domestic violence.

But those charges were dropped in January, and now he has avoided suspension from the league, but the team offered its firm words Friday.

“We have been very clear with Reuben that his past does not have to determine his future — but the responsibility is squarely on him to change,” team president Bruce Allen said, via J.P. Finlay of NBCSportsWashington.com.

For his part, Foster sounds willing to accept that, saying he was “grateful” for a second chance.

“I appreciate the support I have received from the league, my team, and my union to help me succeed,” Foster said in a statement from the team. I want to thank Commissioner [Roger] Goodell for the time that he has spent with me and for his understanding of me as a person. I accept the NFL’s decision and want to say that I am truly sorry for my past actions and the people who may have been hurt by them. Going forward, I will follow the plan outlined for me and work hard to earn back the trust of my teammates, the NFL, NFL fans, and the community. I know that my success is all up to me, and I am committed to not letting you down.”

If he can stay on the field, he offers Washington a chance at immediate impact, though many will still consider the team’s decision a a cynical one considering his checkered past.