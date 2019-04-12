Bryce Love: “I’m letting my film speak for itself”

Getty Images

Stanford running back Bryce Love was at the Raiders’ local Pro Day, but wasn’t able to work out because of the torn ACL he suffered in the final regular season game.

And while he knows his injury will hurt his draft stock, he’s hoping teams spend more time looking at what he did when he was healthy.

“I’m letting my film speak for itself and showcasing the mental aspect of my game,” Love said, via Scott Bair of NBCSportsBayArea.com. “I’m doing things that I can do. Obviously, you dream about being able to do the combine and your pro day, but that’s not how it worked out.

“At the end of the day, I’m a mental giant in terms of looking on to the next and focusing on what I have to focus on.”

Any team choosing the 2017 Heisman runner-up will know he won’t be immediately available. He said he hoped to be cleared on July 8, which would put him on track to participate in training camp. He recently went through the medical re-check in Indianapolis, and was encouraged by his progress.

As a junior, he ran for 2,118 yards, and he averaged 6.8 yards per carry in his college career. His numbers dipped last year before the injury, but he still should be able to help a team as soon as he is well.