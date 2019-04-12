Falcons add some safety depth before the draft

Getty Images

The Falcons took a huge hit in 2018 when both starting safeties were lost to season-ending injuries early.

Friday, they added some depth as those two recover.

According to Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com, the Falcons are signing safeties Chris Cooper and Afolabi Laguda.

Laguda played at Colorado with Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver, and was with the Rams in camp last year.

Cooper has spent time with the Colts and Chiefs since leaving Stony Brook.

With Keanu Neal (ACL) and Ricardo Allen (Achilles) coming back from big injuries, having extra help there will be a benefit during OTAs and training camp.