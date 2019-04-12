Friday’s PFTOT tackles a quintet of topics

Getty Images

Simms, as you know by now, works only four days per week. Which means that, on Friday, I’ve got to do PFTOT on my own.

Today’s Simms-free effort is attached, with five different topics covered.

First, there’s more on the Leonard Fournette arrest as it relates to his guaranteed money. Next, the importance of clarifying (and limiting) the new replay review rules for pass interference is considered.

The third topic relates to the Saints having the same three quarterbacks in 2019 as they had in 2018, and the post-show show ends with a look at Kyler Murray’s non-Arizona visits and the question of whether the Raiders will keep Derek Carr.

PFT Live, and PFTOT, return on Monday. We’ll have need content right here, all weekend long.