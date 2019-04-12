Giants continue to check out the pass-rushers

Getty Images

While the attention naturally fell to quarterback Kyler Murray’s trip to New York yesterday, he wasn’t the only top prospect to visit the Giants’ offices.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Michigan defensive end Rashan Gary was also there yesterday, and Kentucky’s Josh Allen will be there today.

Gary and Allen seem like more likely targets for the Giants, who own the sixth and 17th overall picks.

While they need a quarterback at some point, the conventional wisdom is that General Manager Dave Gettleman sees adding a pass-rusher as a higher priority in this draft. That has led to widespread speculation that they’d lead toward getting that defensive help first, and circling back for a quarterback later.

Of course, there’s no guarantee Allen would even be there at six, while Gary’s more of a mystery because of his great physical skills and lack of tangible production.