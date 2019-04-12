Hall of Famer Forrest Gregg dies at 85

AP

Legendary Packers offensive lineman and longtime NFL coach Forrest Gregg has passed away at the age of 85.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced his passing this morning, and said the flag at the Hall would be at half-staff until he has been laid to rest.

One of the foundations of the Packers dynasty, former coach Vince Lombardi called Gregg “the best player I ever coached.”

Gregg was a member of three Super Bowl championship teams, six NFL/NFC champions, was All-NFL eight straight years and played in nine Pro Bowls. He was a member of the All-Decade team for the 1960s and the league’s 75th Anniversary All-Time team.

Gregg coached the Browns, Bengals, and Packers after his retirement, and led the Bengals to their first Super Bowl.