Jawaan Taylor visiting Panthers today

The Panthers moved quickly in free agency to address their tackle position, but they’re far from finished.

Via Adam Schefter of ESPN, Florida tackle Jawaan Taylor is visiting the Panthers today.

The Florida product is one of the top blockers in the class, and doesn’t seem likely to be there at 16 when the Panthers pick in the first round. But they’ve done plenty of work on all the top tackles in this class, because they know they still need some help there.

They re-signed right tackle Daryl Williams to a one-year prove-it deal after last season’s knee injury cut short a salary drive for the former All-Pro. Once that deal was secured, they released former free agent bust Matt Kalil, leaving them with Williams and former second-rounder Taylor Moton at tackle (though they’re unclear on which one plays which side).

They brought elder Jermon Bushrod in for a visit but he left without a deal, and they’re intent on adding to the talent up front, in addition to the signing of free agent center Matt Paradis (who replaced the retired Ryan Kalil).