Joey Bosa, Melvin Gordon switching numbers

Getty Images

On a slooooow Friday night, the Chargers made news. Sort of. Kind of.

The team announced that fans of Joey Bosa and Melvin Gordon might want to purchase new jerseys for their favorite players. That’s not exactly what the announcement said, but the Chargers certainly hope fans of Bosa and Gordon will buy new jerseys with two of their biggest stars deciding to switch numbers.

Both are going back to their college numbers. Bosa will wear 97, the same number he wore at Ohio State, and Gordon will wear 25, the same number he wore at Wisconsin.

Bosa wore 99 his first three seasons with the Chargers, and Gordon wore 28 his first four seasons in the NFL.

Neither ranked among the top 10 in jersey sales last season.