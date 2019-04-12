Leonard Williams: Gregg Williams’ energy brings out best in players

Getty Images

There was some talk early in the offseason about the possibility that the Jets would trade defensive lineman Leonard Williams, but it was put to rest before the start of free agency.

That means he’s on track for a fifth year on the Jets defensive line and a first year playing under defensive coordinator Gregg Williams. Williams the player believes that Williams the coach will be beneficial to his career.

Williams said that the coordinator has an “energy brings the best out of people” and an approach that will make the most out of the pieces on hand.

“I can play nose, 3-technique, defensive end,” Williams said, via the team’s website. “Even as a defense, I feel like we have a lot of playmakers on the team. Putting guys in the best position to make a play is really important and if we have that many playmakers on the defense, play with it. Put us in the best spot and let guys fly around. I’m excited about it.”

Williams has been durable — he’s never missed a game — and productive over his first four seasons, but may need to reach a new level this year to score the sizable long-term deal that other defensive linemen have received in recent years. If he does, he might have his new coach to thank for an assist.