Manziel says “single goal” is to return to the NFL

In short order, John Manziel was thrown out of one league and saw another one fold beneath his feet.

Now, he says he hopes to get back to the big one.

The former Browns first-rounder wrote on social media (where he’s still Johnny, apparently) that his goal remained to play in the NFL again.

“For everyone asking me what the next move is and all the crazy assumptions out there, I’ll be the one to set it straight,” he wrote. “I have one single goal right now and that is to get back to the NFL. Until that call comes or the opportunity presents itself I will be working every single day to be prepared. I plan on spending time with my family in Texas and getting back around the University I love with all of my heart. Thank you for all the support over the years it truly means the world.”

Earlier this week, XFL Commissioner Oliver Luck left the door open for Manziel, and it seems like a good marriage (a league that needs attention and a player that needs a chance to prove himself). And while Manziel sounds confident, he hasn’t been employed in the NFL in three years, and it doesn’t appear that anyone is in a rush to change that.