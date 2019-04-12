Marcus Mariota, Titans receivers get jump on offseason workouts

Getty Images

Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota‘s first order of business this offseason was to recover from the elbow issues that plagued him at the end of the 2018 season, but he’s moved on to other things.

Mariota went home to Hawaii to concentrate on the rehab before returning to Nashville to get a jump on the Titans’ offseason program this week. Per the team’s website, Mariota has gathered members of the team’s receiving corps for informal workouts and throwing sessions.

The newly signed Adam Humphries joined returning wide receivers Corey Davis, Taywan Taylor, Tajae Sharpe, Darius Jennings and Cameron Batson in catching passes from Mariota. MyCole Pruittt was also on hand, but fellow tight ends Delanie Walker and Jonnu Smith are still focused on getting healthy after ending last season on injured reserve.

The Titans start the first phase of their official offseason program on Monday.