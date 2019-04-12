Marquise Brown visiting Dolphins

Getty Images

Former Oklahoma wide receiver Marquise Brown got some good news about his foot during a medical checkup in Indianapolis early this week and he’ll be sharing that with an AFC East team.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Brown will be visiting the Dolphins. Brown grew up in nearby Hollywood, Florida, so the trip is a homecoming of sorts for the wideout.

Brown had surgery to repair a Lisfranc injury suffered late in the 2018 season and has been out of a walking boot for some time as he makes progress in his recovery.

We also learned this week that Brown is one of 23 players who have accepted invitations to attend the draft in Nashville, which suggests he expects to be picked sooner rather than later. Miami’s in a spot to make that happen at No. 13, although that position could change before they are actually on the clock later this month.