No visits for Greedy Williams

Getty Images

Some team is likely to select LSU cornerback Greedy Williams in the first round of the draft. But that will be a team that hasn’t had him in for an official visit or a workout.

That’s because Williams hasn’t had a single visit or workout, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

That’s unusual for a highly regarded player like Williams, but it’s not necessarily cause for alarm. Williams was a two-time All-SEC player in college who ran well at the Combine, and NFL teams may feel like they’ve already seen enough of him that they don’t have many remaining questions.

Williams has confirmed he will attend the draft, and the phone call he gets informing him he’s about to be drafted may be the first time he gets to talk to his new coach or G.M.