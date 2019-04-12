Original member of Bengals coaching staff dies at 95

Getty Images

Frank Smouse, an original member of the Bengals coaching staff and a long-time scout for the team, died Friday, the team announced. Smouse was 95.

Smouse was the team’s linebackers coach in 1968 before moving into a full-time scouting role. He ended his full-time scouting status in 1995 but continued to play an active role in the team’s annual draft preparations through 2000.

“Frank was a top-notch guy who was well-respected by everyone,” Bengals president Mike Brown said. “Frank was with us a long time, and I grew to love the guy. I could call him, and we could talk about anything. Mainly we talked about football. Everything around this business he was conversant with, and we would talk about all that. I will miss him and his friendship.”