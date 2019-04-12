Panthers sign Chris Hogan

Getty Images

Chris Hogan won’t be back with the Patriots in 2019.

The wide receiver is moving on to Carolina. The Panthers announced on Friday that they have signed Hogan to a one-year deal.

Hogan won a pair of Super Bowl rings during his three years in New England and capped his run with the team by catching 35 passes for 532 yards and three touchdowns in the regular season. He spent three years with the Bills before moving on to the Patriots and has 194 catches for 2,610 yards and 18 touchdowns over his entire career.

Hogan will join DJ Moore, Torrey Smith, Jarius Wright and Curtis Samuel on the receiver depth chart in Carolina as the Panthers try to return to the playoffs after going 7-9 last season.