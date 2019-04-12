Parris Campbell meets with Seahawks

Getty Images

The Seahawks only have four draft picks at their disposal and they aren’t keeping it a secret that they’d like to move the 21st overall pick in order to boost their total number of selections.

They’ve spent some time with a wide receiver who could be on their wish list whether they pull off their attempt to increase their bites at the apple in Nashville later this month or not. Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the team had former Ohio State wide receiver Parris Campbell in for a visit this week.

Campbell caught 90 passes for 1,063 yards and 12 touchdowns last season and also saw time as a kick returner over his four years with the Buckeyes. He ran the 40 in 4.31 seconds during the Scouting Combine and it’s easy to understand why that kind of speed would appeal to offensive coaches around the league.

The Seahawks have Doug Baldwin and Tyler Lockett at the top of their receiver depth chart, although Baldwin’s going to be focused on rehabbing for the near future after having three surgeries this offseason.