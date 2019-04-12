Prosecutors in Kraft case admit there’s no evidence of human trafficking

Getty Images

The Friday bombshell from late February regarding solicitation of prostitution charges against Patriots owner Robert Kraft included an ominous twist: The incidents allegedly occurred in connection with a human trafficking operation.

In the time since then, it has become clear that there was and is no actual evidence of human trafficking.

During a Friday hearing regarding an effort by multiple media outlets to compel the release of videos secretly generated by the investigation, prosecutors admitted that they have no evidence of human trafficking, according to Michele Steele of ESPN.com.

Despite the lack off evidence, the prosecutors claim they initially had a basis for investigating human trafficking, which resulted in the placement of cameras that captured images of sexual activity — images of which multiple media outlets are trying to secure public release. In opposing the effort, Kraft’s lawyer argued strongly against publication of the video.

“It’s basically pornography,” lawyer William Burck said, via Steele. “I don’t think there’s interest the state has, or the media has, in publishing it. . . . There’s no need to actually see the video.”

Really, no one (other than the media outlets who are pursuing its release) is clamoring to see the video. If anything, members of the public are making it clear they don’t want to see it.

But the effort to make the video public will continue, and maybe at some point it will be available for millions to not watch.