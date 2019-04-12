Quinnen Williams set to meet with Bills

Getty Images

Former Alabama defensive lineman Quinnen Williams is set to meet with the two NFL teams that have New York in their names next week and he’ll also be meeting with the only team to actually call the state home.

In addition to his meetings with the Jets and Giants, Josina Anderson of ESPN reports that Williams will spend some time with the Bills.

Buffalo currently holds the ninth overall pick, which is generally believed to be too low in the order to have a shot at one of the top prospects in the entire draft pool. They traded up twice in the first round last year, though, and they lost Kyle Williams to retirement at the end of the 2018 season.

By the time next week wraps up, Quinnen Williams will have met with eight of the teams picking in the Top 10 and it’s a safe bet that he’ll be shaking Roger Goodell’s hand early in the proceedings on April 25.