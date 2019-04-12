Raiders finally tell the truth regarding their feelings on Derek Carr

The Raiders are committed to Derek Carr. Unless they aren’t.

The more accurate statement would be “until they aren’t,” because G.M. Mike Mayock made it clear on Thursday that Carr will continue as the team’s quarterback for as long as the team believe that it’s in the team’s best interests to do so.

“Derek Carr is a franchise quarterback, and we believe that,” Mayock said Thursday. “Beyond that, just like at any other position, we’re going to do our due diligence. If we found somebody we liked better, or thought had a bigger upside, you’ve got to do the right thing for the organization.”

That’s the closest anyone with the Raiders has come to telling the truth regarding the manner in which the Raiders regard Carr. And that may be news to Carr, who apparently bristled via Twitter at the mere news of a private workout with incoming rookie Kyler Murray and who presumably has received far different messages from Gruden privately.

Indeed, Gruden has sent far different messages regarding Carr publicly.

He’s our franchise quarterback. Let me make that clear,” Gruden said at the Scouting Combine in February.

I’m glad he’s our quarterback,” Gruden said during the 2018 season, after Gruden and Carr engaged in a heated sideline exchange.

“Yeah, he’s going to be our quarterback,” Gruden said last month, at the annual league meetings. “I’m not going to address all the rumors. I could care less about the rumors, you know?”

But the rumors linger, and Mayock’s comments will do nothing to quell them. Mayock could have said that, for example, the Raiders worked out Murray and Dwayne Haskins so that the Raiders would be able to properly value those players in the event an opportunity arises to trade the right to draft one of both of them, by moving down in round one from the fourth overall pick. Mayock didn’t say that, however. He said that the Raiders are looking at alternatives to Carr because “[i]f we found somebody we liked better, or thought had a bigger upside, you’ve got to do the right thing for the organization.”

So, basically, the Raiders like Carr enough to keep him. Until they find someone they like better. And that could happen in as soon as 13 days, when the Raiders use any of the three first-round picks they hold in the 2019 draft.

If there was any ambiguity about that before, there shouldn’t be now. Meanwhile, I’m going to go check Carr’s Twitter feed.

  2. Carr will be the Raider’s QB in ’19 as his dead-money hit is over $27Mil if they trade or cut him. His 2020 cap hit is only $5Mil, so for the Raiders to draft his replacement and give him a year to acclimate wouldn’t be an outrageous situation. Carr is still better than some starters in the NFL so he’ll find a new home, if necessary.

  3. To be fair Carr blows hot and cold and if you were the Raider’s GM, wouldn’t you be looking to draft a top QB ?

  5. They should, and I think they will, give Carr this final season in Oakland. If he brings his A game, then great- they have their guy! If he falls on his face, also great- they’ll have another top 5 pick to grab one of next year’s top QBs in what is said to be a better QB draft class anyway.

  7. Belichick benched franchise QB Drew Bledsoe for a 6th-round QB, some guy named Brady. And you can bet he’ll do the same AGAIN today if he thinks someone else is better.

    That is the only way to run a team.

  8. Not exactly news. This is what everyone thought from day 1: Gruden didn’t draft him so there’s no investment and it was questionable how Carr would react to Gruden’s style. Add in Carr’s salary and the trend towards young QBs on their first contracts to build a team around, this is almost as obvious as the Cardinals taking Murray with the first pick.

  9. Non-story. This is common practice in just about every industry. Where I work; if we manufacture a product at 90% yields, that doesn’t me we sit pat. We are always looking to improve our yield and productivity no matter how good we already have it. Another example of nearly everyone doing exactly as Mayock said … when the next new iPhone (or Galaxy) comes out, Many people will trade in there perfectly good previous year model for the newer better phone.

  16. “…Carr will continue as the team’s quarterback for as long as the team believe that it’s in the team’s best interests to do so.”

    That’s a given across the league for the most part, is it not?

  19. It wasn’t that long ago that Carr was a coveted draft pick. Certainly the best out of his class. Bortles, Manziel and Bridgewater were picked ahead of him.
    The next year it was Winston and Mariota, 1 & 2 overall. I would take Carr over either of these two.

    When it comes to quality on the field, draft order means a lot less than the dream. The only thing that seems to be the great equalizer is getting a guy on a five year rookie deal is way better than a second contract guy. Teams seem prepared to step way back to get that cheaper player.

