Raiders G.M.: Derek Carr’s a “franchise quarterback,” but still looking

The Raiders once again proclaimed their love for Derek Carr. And once again, talked about drafting his replacement.

General Manager Mike Mayock walked that seemingly paradoxical line again during his pre-draft press conference, maintaining that incumbent Derek Carr is their guy.

“I’ve said before, . . . Derek Carr is a franchise quarterback, and we believe that,” Mayock said, via Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle. “Beyond that, just like at any other position, we’re going to do our due diligence. If we found somebody we liked better, or thought had a bigger upside, you’ve got to do the right thing for the organization.

“But we love Derek. We love what he brings to the table. But like every other position, we’re going to do all of our due diligence. And I happen to work with a head coach that absolutely loves the position. And we’re always going to know about those guys.”

That has to make Carr feel perfectly secure. Of course, being a quarterback for Jon Gruden who wasn’t hand-picked by Jon Gruden means that a certain level of insecurity is just going to be part of your life.

The Raiders have worked out possible top pick Kyler Murray and Dwayne Haskins, and they have three first-round picks, so they have the opportunity to make moves if necessary.