Raiders signing Benson Mayowa

Defensive end Benson Mayowa is coming back to Oakland for a second stint with the Raiders.

According to multiple reports, Mayowa is returning to the team on a one-year deal. The total value of the deal can exceed $3 million.

Mayowa joined the Raiders off of waivers in August 2014 and played two seasons with the team. He moved on to the Cowboys in 2016 and spent last season with the Cardinals.

Mayowa had 38 tackles, four sacks and a forced fumble in Arizona. He set a career high with six sacks for Dallas in 2016 and had two sacks and a forced fumble over his two previous seasons with the Raiders.

Mayowa joins Josh Mauro and Alex Barrett as additions at defensive end for the Raiders this offseason.