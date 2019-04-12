Report: 2019 schedule may feature pre-Christmas Saturday tripleheader

Getty Images

The 2019 regular-season schedule most likely will be announced next week. As the league removes the sheet from the “when” of 256 contests for which the “who” and “where” became known when the 2018 regular season ended, there could be an intriguing wrinkle on the Saturday before Christmas.

Andrew Bucholtz of AwfulAnnouncing.com reports that the league is considering a Saturday tripleheader for what will be Week 16 of the 2019 season.

In recent years, the league has rediscovered Saturdays in December. Although the broadcast antitrust exemption prevents NFL games from being televised on Fridays and Saturdays from Labor Day weekend until early December (to protect high-school and college football), late-season Saturdays remain open season for pro football.

In 2018, a Week 16 doubleheader featuring Washington-Titans and Ravens-Chargers happened on the Saturday before Christmas, with four games originally earmarked for potential stand-alone placement on that day. (Jaguars-Dolphins and Giants-Colts were bumped to Sunday.) In 2017, Saturday, December 23 had Colts-Ravens in the late afternoon, and Vikings-Packers in prime time on NBC.

The prior year saw a full slate of Saturday games on December 24, standard practice for the league when Christmas lands on a Sunday.

Whatever the league decides (or perhaps more accurately has decided), we’ll know the answer soon enough.