Getty Images

The Eagles converted $7.195 million of Zach Ertz’s contract into a bonus, Field Yates of ESPN reports. It created $5.756 million of cap space in 2019.

Ertz is signed through 2021.

Ertz, 28, has become one of the league’s top tight ends. His 116 receptions were the most by a tight end in NFL history and second in the NFL in 2018 to Saints receiver Michael Thomas.

Ertz had his first 1,000-yard season in 2018 with 1,163 yards and his second Pro Bowl.