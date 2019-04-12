Report: Patrick Chung agrees to one-year extension

Getty Images

Safety Patrick Chung has agreed to a one-year extension with the Patriots through 2021, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Chung is due to make $1.9 million in base salary and count $4.175 million against the salary cap this season. He is due $1.9 million in base salary in 2020, too, with a $3.6 million cap.

Chung, 31, has played nine of his 10 seasons in New England. He spent 2013 in Philadelphia.

A second-round choice of the Patriots in 2009, Chung has 660 tackles in his career with the Patriots with 11 interceptions and 51 pass breakups.

Chung played 887 defensive snaps — 85 percent — and 186 special teams snaps — 41 percent — last season. He made 84 tackles, one interception and three pass breakups.