Report: Patriots were interested in trade for Sterling Shepard

Getty Images

The Patriots are intent on finding some wide receiver help, but appear to have missed on another target.

According to Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, the Patriots had interest in acquiring wide receiver Sterling Shepard in trade this offseason.

The Giants just gave Shepard a four-year, $41 million extension earlier this week, securing him as part of their long-term plan on offense.

But the Patriots have reason to be looking high and low for help, with the retirement of Rob Gronkowski and the suspension of Josh Gordon leaving them short on options to catch passes from Tom Brady. They also lost Cordarrelle Patterson to the Bears, and Chris Hogan remains a free agent..

They made a run at former Buccaneers free agent slot receiver Adam Humphries, and even circled back after he agreed to a deal with the Titans, just to make sure. And they had previously expressed interest in Odell Beckham Jr., before he was ultimately traded to the Browns.

Humphries passed on what was reportedly a better deal to stick with the Titans, and the Giants locked up Shepard before (or instead of) entertaining trade talks.

So the Patriots continue to look for help, and they’re not just concentrating on options in the draft.