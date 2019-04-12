Reuben Foster fined two game checks, reinstated to active roster

Getty Images

The domestic violence charges that led Washington linebacker Reuben Foster to be placed on the Commissioner’s Exempt list last year were dropped in January and that led team president Bruce Allen to say that it was time for Foster to resume his playing career.

Allen got what he wanted on Friday. The NFL announced that Foster will be fined two game checks following a review of the November 2018 incident in Tampa that led the 49ers to release him, but will not be suspended during the 2019 season. They also announced he has been reinstated to Washington’s active roster.

The league’s statement also says Foster “has committed to a comprehensive accountability plan” put together by the league, the NFLPA and the team that is designed to “help him grow personally and avoid future misconduct.” If he does not avoid future misconduct, the league warns that he will face more substantial discipline as a result.

Foster was suspended two games at the start of last season and then appeared in six games for the 49ers before being cut loose. His last appearance came on October 28, but his next should be in Week One if all goes according to plan in Washington.