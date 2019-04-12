Reuben Foster fined two game checks, reinstated to active roster

April 12, 2019
The domestic violence charges that led Washington linebacker Reuben Foster to be placed on the Commissioner’s Exempt list last year were dropped in January and that led team president Bruce Allen to say that it was time for Foster to resume his playing career.

Allen got what he wanted on Friday. The NFL announced that Foster will be fined two game checks following a review of the November 2018 incident in Tampa that led the 49ers to release him, but will not be suspended during the 2019 season. They also announced he has been reinstated to Washington’s active roster.

The league’s statement also says Foster “has committed to a comprehensive accountability plan” put together by the league, the NFLPA and the team that is designed to “help him grow personally and avoid future misconduct.” If he does not avoid future misconduct, the league warns that he will face more substantial discipline as a result.

Foster was suspended two games at the start of last season and then appeared in six games for the 49ers before being cut loose. His last appearance came on October 28, but his next should be in Week One if all goes according to plan in Washington.

30 responses to "Reuben Foster fined two game checks, reinstated to active roster

  3. It took a long time but the NFL came to the right decision of no suspension. It’s refreshing to see the NFL not pretend to be better investigators than the actual professional police investigators who looked into it and determined there was nothing there.

  6. Doesn’t seem right that teams like Washington and Cleveland (Hunt) should benefit from adding these guys without some sore of penalty, when their original teams were publicly pressured by media and fans to part ways with them due to the charges. These guys are great players. It really hurts a team to have to walk away from someone like that with no compensation, only to watch them be picked up by another team who just shrugs and says “well, he’s good”. Maybe if a player is cut due to a legal issue, the next team that picks them up – within say a year- should have to give up a draft pick to the team who cut them for the integrity of the league.

  8. For all the emphasis the NFL puts on safety…shouldn’t they just suspend him two games? Why play the two games for free and risk getting hurt for nothing?

  9. stillabengalsfan – Those teams should have waited instead of giving in to media & fan pressure.

  12. This is one thing I don’t like about the NFL. Teams are trying to do the right thing by releasing players who do something that warrants that punishment but then another team signs them. And in this case, the punishment was hardly worth the Niners releasing Foster, but they had no way to know that at the time.
    I think if a team releases a player because of off the field problems, there should be a rule stating no one can sign that person until the outcome of his alleged mis-deeds is known. Then if he is found to be innocent or has the case thrown out, the team which released him should have the right to bring him back before he signs with anyone else.
    It’s the only fair way to do it, to me. As we saw with KC losing Kareem Hunt to the Browns and now the Redskins getting Foster after the Niners released him, the only loser in all of this is the team which releases them, and all they’re trying to do is protect the NFL’s brand.

  14. Washington took a lot of heat for signing him. But they were willing to take that heat while the previous team was not. Ultimately Washington was proven justified because police dropped the charges and the NFL didn’t suspend.

    And now they have a young first-round MLB for just the cost of believing in innocent until proven guilty. The previous team’s willingness to toss him over false accusations is not worthy of reward or compensation, imo.

  15. Lynch got bullied. Over reacted without it being legally “resolved.” Even though ruben just paid for the case to be dropped. Skins took a PR hit but what else is new for a team who constantly has to fight the PC of their name Haha.

  16. stillabengalsfan says: There are a couple of things in your comment that are troubling. First: Public pressure by the media and fans isn’t binding. The NFL didn’t tell these teams they have to release these guys. They did so, for their own reasons. If it was so they can look like they are caring organizations, well, that’s just stupid. Today the media tries and convicts someone before they are actually given due process. They are not the court of law. The Niners and the Chiefs made their decisions on these players and if they are upset that they lost these players now it’s because they both made rash decisions before having complete information.

    Secondly: it’s not like the teams that picked these players up didn’t face their own amounts of backlash. The Skins took a lot of heat for picking up Foster. Heat that nobody is apologizing for since the charges were dropped. Is that idiot Tight End for the Cowboys apologizing now for his comments while he was poorly masquerading as a color man for ESPN during the Eagles/Skins MNF game last year? So given that, your solution to compensate a team for rushing to judgement just seems idiotic. They didn’t have to cut these players, they could have suspended them and moved on. Perhaps a word to the wise, don’t let the media and fans make your decisions for you.

  17. So if you play for Dallas a suspension is inevitable.. Zeke got 6 games and was never arrested, no proof and league investigators said nothing happened as well as local law enforcement. This dude is arrested 3 times in a year and accused of the same thing and is fined 2 game checks when Zeke was ran through the ringer for over a year and then suspended 6 games? Someone explain this to me.

  18. Amazing. This dude has gotten a pass every step of his career. Well it doesn’t matter anyway because after a few hits on the field his surgically repaired shoulder that gets aggravated with every hit will be keeping him on the sidelines again.

  20. As a Niner fan I don’t see what they could have done differently. They took heat for drafting him in the first place (kicked out of the combine for yelling a medical staff and having a vape shop that specializes in weed at his draft party). Then he has the domestic violence charge after his first season. That was dropped and it appears he has a a crazy girl that he can’t tell ‘get the hell out of my life’!

    Now this last charge was with the same girl, after which, she then went out and said she recanted her recant of the first incident. Foster is a good player and tries to be a good dude in my opinion, but he has a cancer in his life he can’t get rid of.

    Glad someone picked him up, but if this happens again the Niners would be crucified if they kept him, while the Redskins just have to deal with the ‘well, we took a chance on a guy. Doesn’t everyone deserve a second chance?’

  22. This announcement confirms the gross misjustice applied to Ezekiel Elliot. Roger Goodell should be fined a year’s salary and have the amount donated to charity.

  23. JopArks2012 – you and others have made good points, however, can’t the league take action against a team who continues to have s player getting in trouble with the law? Am I remembering that wrong?

  24. He didn’t “smack around women.” That’s the whole point. He was falsely accused by a woman who’s claim to honesty is that she lied under oath.

    He’s not getting a free pass either. He was held out six games and fined six figures for accusations that weren’t even credible enough to go to court let alone survive the scrutiny of court.

    The 49ers think the court of public opinion is binding and that’s why they’re out a first-round LB.

    And for those who say Elliott was over penalized — you are *absolutely* right! That should have gone absolutely nowhere after it went nowhere with police.

    It’s laughable that the NFL thinks it is better at investigating and judging than actual professional investigators and judges. Even though it’s too late for Elliott, hopefully this decision signals the end of that horribly self-aggrandized thinking.

  26. Lynch did the right thing. Foster was on the wrong path and needed some serious ramification to realize that he could lose it all if he didn’t ditch the crazy chick.

    If history is any predictor of the future, Foster will be in trouble again.

  30. For the people saying the 49ers gave in because of the media I’m here to tell you you are wrong Reuben foster didnt stick to what he had agreed to with the 49ers which was to not have any contact with the false accuser that’s why he was let go

