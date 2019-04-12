Sam Darnold can’t even remember a time when the Patriots weren’t the best

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 12, 2019, 11:14 AM EDT
Jets quarterback Sam Darnold is 21 years old — 20 years younger than Patriots quarterback Tom Brady. And Darnold can’t even remember a time when Brady and the Patriots weren’t on top of the football world.

Darnold told Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News that he’s not going to be giving any Joe Namath-style guarantees of beating the best team in the NFL, because he knows the Jets have to prove they’re better than the Patriots. And it’s been a long time since they’ve done that.

“I’m just going to go out and do my best,” Darnold said. “I feel like literally in my lifetime, the Patriots have ended up on top. So, I’m just going to go out there and do my job. I’m never counting anyone out, honestly. Not just the Patriots, but every team that we play in the league.”

The last time the Jets won the AFC East, Darnold was 5 years old and Brady was in his second season as the Patriots’ starter. It has been an awfully long time. Maybe some day, Brady will be an old man and Darnold will be in his prime, and the Jets will be atop the AFC East. Maybe.

  5. He’s young guy he basically represents a whole generation. That’s a lot of people over a long time that have his same memory. It just puts into perspective how long their run has been.

  6. As a fan or not, it really is quite amazing. I’m glad I lived through it to really appreciate what it is. And as a 70 year old telling my grandkids stories of how dominant this thing really was back when…

  7. Darnold isn’t old enough. They were terrible and their stadium was empty.
    At their first Superbowl parade most of their fans didn’t know where they were as they were shouting ” Yankees suck “.
    Enjoy it while you can.

  8. Billy Sullivan, Victor Kiam, Lisa Olsen, Chuck Fairbanks getting fired and Ron Erhardt and Hank Bulloch being named Co-Head Coaches. Hugh Millen, Scott Secules, etc. Let’s hope we never see that madhouse again.

  9. Darnold is the only starting rookie QB to ever lead a team to 30+ points more than twice in a season and Darnold did that four times while missing 3 games on a really bad offense. He also was statistically better than Mayfield against top 10-15 defenses and went 3-4 against those teams compared to Mayfield’s 3-3 record. He also got better and gained confidence as the season went on and was actually the best QB in the league in the month of December. I see greatness in this kid..the Jets got a special kid on their hands and Brady will RELUCTANTLY pass the torch to him some day lol.

