Seahawks waive Sam Ficken, Emmanuel Beal

Getty Images

The Seahawks have cleared a couple of spots on their 90-man roster.

Field Yates of ESPN brings word that the team has waived kicker Sam Ficken and linebacker Emmanuel Beal.

Ficken signed a reserve/future contract with the team in January. He’s spent time with the Rams as an injury fill-in for Greg Zuerlein in each of the last two seasons and kicked for the team in their playoff loss to the Falcons after the 2017 season. He was 2-of-2 on field goals and 1-of-1 on extra points in that game.

Ficken went 3-of-6 on field goals and 14-of-15 on extra points in four regular season outings. The Seahawks signed former Jets kicker Jason Myers as a free agent last month.

Beal had nine tackles in the preseason for Seattle last year, but was waived with an injury designation when the team dropped to 53 players. He was signed as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma.