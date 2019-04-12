Sean McVay: Todd Gurley will be a focal point on offense

Getty Images

When Rams General Manager Les Snead discussed running back Todd Gurley‘s late-season knee woes earlier this year, he indicated that the team was going to work on ways to lessen his workload.

Gurley averaged 326 touches over the last three seasons and Snead said monitoring that so Gurley remained healthy and effective is “something we want to be intentional … and proactive” about in the future. During an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show Friday, head coach Sean McVay suggested that any change to his workload isn’t going to change the makeup of an offense that has relied on Gurley as its driving force.

“You can expect Todd to be a focal point of our offense going forward… He’s in a good place, he’s feeling good and will continue to be a central piece of our offense and I don’t see that changing,” McVay said.

The Rams matched the offer sheet that running back Malcolm Brown signed with the Lions as a restricted free agent and they could add another backfield option in the draft later this month, but McVay doesn’t sound like he’s going to radically change anything on offense. If that’s the case, there will be a lot of eyes on Gurley as the season winds down to see if his health does the same again this year.