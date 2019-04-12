Shawne Merriman says Chargers are “seriously interested” in Josh Rosen

Getty Images

Former Chargers outside linebacker Shawne Merriman will be announcing one of his old team’s picks during the 2019 NFL Draft.

He may have also announced their intentions on another move.

During an appearance on Fox Sports Radio, Merriman suggested the Chargers could be making a run at Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen.

“The Chargers could be seriously interested, and from what I’m hearing it’s a big possibility that he could end up there,” Merriman said.

Rosen’s background at UCLA can’t hurt, but the bigger picture is they need a long-term answer at the position.

Philip Rivers will turn 38 this year, and even though they signed Tyrod Taylor this offseason, Rosen would offer a different dimension as they plan for their roster into the future.