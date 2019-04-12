Six new helmet models land in top 10 in performance testing by NFL, NFLPA

Getty Images

The NFL and NFLPA released a joint statement regarding their annual study of helmets used by NFL players and the results show that six of the 11 new models tested this year landed in the top 10 for performance.

Per the statement, just under three-quarters of the players in the league use helmets in the top-performing group and that represents an increase of one-third from last year. Those models are listed in green on a poster released along with the report.

The new models — nine were brand new, one was significantly changed and the other had been overlooked in previous tests — include two of the three top overall performers in testing. NFLPA engineering consultant Kristy Arbogast said on a conference call that those results show the work to improve equipment safety is having the desired results.

“One of the most exciting things is seeing how our years of testing protocol is really driving innovation,” Arbogast said, via ESPN.com. “You can see when you see the poster that many of the new helmets that are being introduced to the market are top performers. And so I think through the perspective of the players, it’s phenomenal that we are driving innovation and we are driving design to release products that perform better on the field.”

The NFL and NFLPA also noted that the grace period for players wearing one of 11 prohibited helmet models has been eliminated and the 32 players who used them last year, including Patriots quarterback Tom Brady after an in-season switch, will have to switch this season.