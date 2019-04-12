Sterling Shepard ready to be a leader, contributor

Getty Images

Golden Tate has more years of experience, but Sterling Shepard has played for the Giants longer than any other wideout on the team. Shepard, 26, has played three seasons in New York and signed his four-year contract extension Friday.

Shepard and Tate, who has played nine NFL seasons, become the leaders in the receivers room with Odell Beckham Jr. now in Cleveland.

“I’m ready,” Shepard told Michael Eisen of the team website. “With Odell going down the last two seasons [with injuries], that time definitely helped me get a grasp of what being a leader is all about, and being that lead guy in the room. I think it prepared me for this moment. I was pretty vocal anyway. I’m a pretty vocal guy. That will be no problem.

“I’m no longer a young guy. I’m a vet now. This contract says a lot, so I’m going to handle it the right way.”

Besides Shepard and Tate, the Giants have Cody Latimer, Bennie Fowler, Corey Coleman, Jawill Davis, Alonzo Russell, Brittan Golden and Russell Shepard competing for jobs. The Giants also could draft a receiver or two.

They will have to make up for Beckham’s production. Beckham averaged 6.6 catches for 92.8 yards and almost one touchdown a game in his 59 games.

“We have no shortage of talent,” Sterling Shepard said. “Those guys are ballers, and they can get the job done. When they’re put in that position, they’re always going to execute. I have all the trust in those guys. I feel we’re going to pick up right where we left off. The last five games were the best games we played in the season. We just have to fine-tune some little things. Once we do that, we’ll be fine.”