Tom Brady must finally give up his helmet

Getty Images

Linus and his blanket. Maggie and her pacifier. Tommy and his Riddell VSR-4 helmet.

One of those time-honored pairings of human and inanimate security objects will soon end.

As noted by Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com, the time has come for Brady to finally give up his helmet of choice. Last year, he tried on several occasions to shift to a new motel, but he continued to retreat to the VSR-4, a model now deemed unacceptable by the NFL and NFL Players Association.

Brady is one of 32 players who will have to give up helmets deemed unfit by the league.

Officially, Brady last wore the VSR-4 in Super Bowl LIII. Unofficially, he broke it out earlier this week, in a video during which Brady finds some leftover confetti, from one of his six Super Bowl wins.

If he wants to catch any more confetti after a Super Bowl win, he’ll need to do it in a new helmet.