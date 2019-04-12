Tyree Jackson working out for Bills

Getty Images

As part of the pre-draft process, NFL teams are permitted to hold a day of workouts for local prospects at their facility.

The Bills are hosting those prospects on Friday and that will give them a chance to take a look at a quarterback with some intriguing attributes. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that former University of Buffalo quarterback Tyree Jackson will be working out for the team.

Jackson is viewed as a developmental prospect after completing 55 percent of his passes in college, but his size and speed — he’s 6’7″ and ran a 4.59 40-yard dash in Indianapolis — have some interested in the idea of developing him over the coming years. Jackson has also spent time with the Dolphins and Lions and should be off the board at some point in the middle rounds.

The Bills drafted Josh Allen in the first round last year, so they may decide that their developmental basket is filled with making sure he turns into a long-term solution at the position. Derek Anderson and Matt Barkley are on hand as veteran backup options.