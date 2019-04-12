WR Charles Johnson confident “I can succeed at a high level”

Getty Images

Wide receiver Charles Johnson is getting another chance in the NFL.

Johnson parleyed 45 catches for 687 yards and five touchdowns for the AAF’s Orlando Apollos into a contract with the Eagles this week. He produced 60 catches for 834 yards and two touchdowns in 39 games for the Vikings from 2014 to 2016 and said this week that he thinks he can make a strong showing in his return to the league.

“It was good to be able to go out there and play for the love of the game, play because I love the game, play because I’m passionate about it,” Johnson said, via the team’s website. “When I’m healthy, I know what I can do. I know I have a lot of football left in my body. I still feel really young. I don’t feel like there’s a lot of people who can compete at the level that I compete at. When healthy, when given the right opportunities for a team that believes in you, I can succeed at a high level.”

Johnson will likely need to get off to a strong start with his new team if he’s going to get an extended opportunity to prove himself right. Alshon Jeffery, DeSean Jackson and Nelson Agholor are at the top of the depth chart with holdovers Mack Hollins and Shelton Gibson also competing for time in a group that could grow in the draft.