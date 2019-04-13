Andy Dalton’s thumb won’t hinder his offseason work

Getty Images

When the Bengals begin their on-field, offseason work in a few weeks, Andy Dalton is expected under center.

Geoff Hobson of the team website reports Dalton is good to go, cleared to return from his thumb injury.

Dalton finished the season on injured reserve after tearing ligaments in his right thumb against Cleveland in a Nov. 25 game. He had surgery two days later.

Dalton faces a make-or-break season in Cincinnati, with owner Mike Brown announcing the team will not extend the quarterback’s contract before the season. Instead, the Bengals will see how he fits Zac Taylor’s offense.

Dalton, 31, signed a six-year, $96 million contract extension before the 2014 season. It runs through 2020. He will make $16 million in base salary and count $16.2 million against the cap this season.

Dalton went 50-26-1 in his first five seasons, leading the Bengals to the postseason four years in a row, but the quarterback has gone only 18-24-1 the past three seasons.

Receiver A.J. Green might need longer to get back from his toe injury that required surgery last season. Green ran with the team Tuesday, but the Bengals anticipate easing him back into the on-field work, Hobson reports.