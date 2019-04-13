Charles Washington signs tender

Getty Images

The Lions announced exclusive rights free agent Charles Washington signed his tender Saturday.

The safety signed with the Lions as an undrafted free agent out of Fresno State in 2016. He spent his rookie season on the team’s practice squad.

Washington has appeared in 29 games the past two seasons, primarily on special teams. He played 97 defensive snaps and 304 on special teams in 2017 and none on defense and 228 on special teams last season.

Washington finished last season on injured reserve with a hamstring injury after appearing in 13 games.