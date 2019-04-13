Defensive linemen dominate the list of top available free agents

Getty Images

Free agency has cooled down considerably in the NFL, but if you’re a fan of a team that needs some defensive line help, you’re in luck.

Plenty of good defensive linemen are still available, a month after free agency began.

The top two players still available in our Free Agent Top 100 are former Lions defensive linemates Ndamukong Suh (No. 23) and Ezekiel Ansah (No. 27).

The next player available is also a defensive lineman, former Packer Muhammad Wilkerson at No. 40. And so is the next player available, former Chargers defensive lineman Corey Liuget at No. 44. In the Top 50, only those four players — all defensive linemen — remain.

Some of the top defensive linemen, including DeMarcus Lawrence and Trey Flowers, did very well for themselves in free agency. Others, including Jadeveon Clowney and Frank Clark, got the franchise tag. Some of the more affordable second tier of defensive linemen are still waiting for what they hope is not too affordable a contract.