Demario Davis, Doug Baldwin push for a ban on corporal punishment in schools

Here’s something I didn’t know 15 minutes ago: Corporal punishment in schools remains legal in 19 states.

Here’s something else I didn’t know: Kentucky had more than 400 incidents of corporal punishment during the most recent school year, up from the prior school year.

I now know these things thanks to the efforts of Saints linebacker Demario Davis (pictured) and Seahawks receiver Doug Baldwin, who have on behalf of the Players Coalition written a column for TheHill.com calling on the 19 states that still allow corporal punishment in schools to get rid of it.

“For states that allow corporal punishment, a minor offense or mistake can lead to lasting mental, emotional and physical effects for students,” Davis and Baldwin write.

Amen to that. In 1972, as a six-year-old first-grader, I made the mistake of accidentally bumping into the teacher while returning to the classroom from recess. She grabbed me by the upper arm and dug her nails deep into the flesh, leaving an ugly bruise with a red perimeter where the skin had broken. I don’t remember much from 47 years ago, but I definitely remember this.

I’d just assumed that teachers no longer impose corporal punishment on students. Plenty of you probably thought the same thing. If you, like me, are horrified to think that teachers still have license in 19 states to strike children who behave at times like (wait for it) children, let your elected representatives know that this nonsense must end, now.

And let Davis and Baldwin know in the comments that you appreciate their efforts to ensure that all kids growing up in today’s America — who already have more than enough crap to worry about in school and elsewhere — won’t have to also worry about being beaten by their teachers.

  1. As the last child to have been given the strap in the Nova Scotia public school system, I whole heartedly agree. To this day, I cannot look at a teacher without at least a tinge of rage.

  2. I disagree, I believe that corporal punishment should be legal in all 50 states. I believe that if we had more corporal punishment that more parents would be forced to be more connected to what their kids are doing at school and that would lead to less school shootings. The trend of less corporal punishment in schools has led to more school shootings, I am not claiming that there is a direct correlation but it is an undeniable trend.

  3. Some kids, whose parents dont parent, are such jerks that it may be the only thing that gets through to them.

  4. This is an important social issue and thanks to Doug Baldwin and Demario Davis for alerting the public to it. I was given two swats with a wooden paddle with holes in it for laughing uproariously when the kid sitting in the desk in front of me let out a super loud fart in a 7th grade class back in, OMG, 1960. I got the giggles and had trouble stopping myself, so the teacher grabbed his paddle (which he kept on display on the chalkboard), walked to our row, grabbed me by the arm, took me out in the hallway, told me to grab my ankles, and gave me two hard swats on my very think butt. More than 50 years later, I can still vividly recall the embarrassment and pain of my childish and admittedly poorly controlled reaction to a loud fart. Like Florio, I had no idea any states in our country still allowed physical punishment of children. Though I do think many schools are out of control and that many kids these days get away with far too much in schools, I do not think corporal punishment is any kind of solution for fixing these problems. Indeed, I blame most of the school problems on parents who are not giving their children enough time and attention. Anyway, good job Florio for posting about this and kudos to Baldwin and Davis for their work in this area.

  5. By all means let’s coddle these kids even more [sarcasm] since today’s “parents” refuse to actually parent their offspring.
    Kids from millennials and the latest generation whatever…are absolutely undisciplined, have an entitlement mentality, are soft (from a mental/emotional standpoint) and are allowed to be.
    The purpose of schools are to educate youth so that they become decent adult citizens. When idiot kids disrupt the classroom, and “parents” do NOTHING about it, then I see nothing wrong with using corporal punishment as a means to restore order.
    The people who cry about corporal punishment are the ultra-sensative types who simply can’t admit that they f’ed up. Instead they blame the teacher or the punishment…just like criminals blame the cops for what the criminal did.

  6. My kids are good kids. Not perfect by any means but may god have mercy on the soul who provides corporal punishment to my kids in school. My own brand of justice would come swift and painful for said teacher.

    And explain to me why this is ok but not what Adrian Peterson did

  7. If the only way someone thinks they can get through to a child, or anyone for that matter, is to beat them, then they are not educated well enough (or intelligent enough) to be teachers. Shame on anyone who thinks otherwise.

