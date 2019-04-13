Eagles are gathering information about Jalen Mills arrest

Getty Images

The Eagles have issued the type of standard, perfunctory statement that almost always gets issued in the aftermath of a player arrest.

“The Philadelphia Eagles are aware of the situation involving defensive back Jalen Mills and are continuing to gather more information,” the team said in a statement issued Saturday afternoon. “No further comments will be provided at this time.”

Mills was arrested for fighting with NBA player Devin Robinson in an altercation that sent Robinson to a hospital.

Mills, a seventh-round draft pick on 2016, enters the final year of his rookie deal, at a salary of just over $2 million. The league has jurisdiction over any potential punishment under the Personal Conduct Policy; however, the Eagles could choose to move on from him.

The Eagles regularly defended Mills last season over criticism of his play. He eventually was lost for the season with a foot injury.