Falcons sign Tyeler Davison

Defensive tackle Tyeler Davison signed a one-year deal with the Falcons on Saturday, the team announced.

Davison visited Atlanta and San Francisco this week.

He spent the past four years with the Saints after they made him a fifth-round pick in 2015. The Saints signed Malcom Brown and Mario Edwards this offseason.

Davison, 26, started 48 of the 61 games he played for the Saints. He had 95 tackles, 3.5 sacks and three forced fumbles.

The Falcons used the franchise tag on Grady Jarrett, whom could have Davison next to him in the starting lineup. Jack Crawford and Deadrin Senat are under contract for the team at the position while Terrell McClain remains a free agent.