Favre says Rodgers and McCarthy should have won more

Getty Images

Brett Favre believes Aaron Rodgers and Mike McCarthy winning only one Super Bowl ring in their 11 seasons together.

Favre, who was traded out of Green Bay in 2008, paving the way for the Rodgers-McCarthy run, told TMZ.com that he thinks the recent report at BleacherReport.com describing the rift between Rodgers and McCarthy makes clear that they should have had more success together than they did.

“I will say this: One of the things I agree on in that article is, they really should have won more,” Favre said. “For whatever reason they didn’t. They were that good, and they had the best player in the game, I just felt like they should have won more.”

The two won plenty together, making the playoffs for eight consecutive seasons. But they only got to the Super Bowl once, and they’ve missed the playoffs the last two seasons, leading to McCarthy’s departure. When Rodgers and McCarthy won their first Super Bowl together after the 2010 season, some thought they’d be the best team in the NFL for the decade to come. That didn’t happen.