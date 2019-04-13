Jordan Taylor signs with Vikings

Getty Images

After signing wide receiver Adam Thielen to a big new contract yesterday, the Vikings have signed a slightly cheaper wide receiver today.

Jordan Taylor has signed with the Vikings, according to multiple reports.

Taylor visited with the Vikings and Seahawks this week and was expected to make his choice soon, and he’s chosen Minnesota.

Taylor missed the entire 2018 season with a hip injury but had shown some promise the previous two years with the Broncos. The 6-foot-5 Taylor can create some matchup issues in the red zone and will have a chance to make the roster in Minnesota as depth behind Thielen and Stefon Diggs.