Reports: Eagles’ Jalen Mills arrested for fight with NBA player

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 13, 2019, 1:54 PM EDT
Eagles cornerback Jalen Mills and Washington Wizards forward Devin Robinson got into a street fight that resulted in Robinson going to the hospital and Mills getting arrested, according to multiple reports.

The 6-foot-0, 191-pound Mills was arrested for disorderly affray, according to NBC 10. The 6-foot-8, 200-pound Robinson was arrested as well but was taken to the hospital, not to jail. It is unclear how seriously he was injured.

The Wizards quickly released a statement saying Robinson will not be back with the team next season.

“We are aware of the incident this morning involving Devin and are disappointed in his actions. We will not extend a qualifying offer to him for the 2019-20 season,” the team’s statement said.

The Eagles have not said anything about Mills’ arrest.

Last season Mills started the first eight games before he was lost for the season with a foot injury.

16 responses to “Reports: Eagles’ Jalen Mills arrested for fight with NBA player

  4. SOME OF These players need to find something better to do in the off season that take drugs and get into street fights.

  7. Good for the NBA for doing the right thing, immediately! Eagles will ” wait until they have all the facts” and then Goodell will” wait for the legal system to play out”. This is clear conduct that is ” detrimental to the league”. Swift action should follow, but won’t.

  8. Robinson was likely not going to get a new contract anyway, so this is just making it easier to let him go. Mills on the other hand will probably get a 2 game suspension from the league for his 1st time offense. A fist fight really isnt that big of a deal these days. No weapons involved, no drugs etc. Just 2 guys handling their business like men.

    On a side note, Mills finally won a 1 on 1 and Robinson is 6’8 lol

  9. Two men got in a fight. Both men seem to be willing participants. I would not lose my job over something like this. Would you?

  11. He only got cut because he isn’t any good. Don’t go patting the NBA on the back, if it was John Wall or Bradley Beal, you know they wouldn’t be cut.

  12. joeblowtoronto says:
    April 13, 2019 at 2:30 pm
    Has any non NFL football player ever won a fight against an NFL football player?

    ————————-

    I’d take Zdeno Chara against any NFL player at any position. And generally speaking a hockey player is going to drop an NFL player of roughly equal size.

  13. rpw84 says:

    April 13, 2019 at 2:32 pm

