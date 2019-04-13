Reports: Eagles’ Jalen Mills arrested for fight with NBA player

Getty Images

Eagles cornerback Jalen Mills and Washington Wizards forward Devin Robinson got into a street fight that resulted in Robinson going to the hospital and Mills getting arrested, according to multiple reports.

The 6-foot-0, 191-pound Mills was arrested for disorderly affray, according to NBC 10. The 6-foot-8, 200-pound Robinson was arrested as well but was taken to the hospital, not to jail. It is unclear how seriously he was injured.

The Wizards quickly released a statement saying Robinson will not be back with the team next season.

“We are aware of the incident this morning involving Devin and are disappointed in his actions. We will not extend a qualifying offer to him for the 2019-20 season,” the team’s statement said.

The Eagles have not said anything about Mills’ arrest.

Last season Mills started the first eight games before he was lost for the season with a foot injury.