Should the NFL release the schedule after the draft?

Posted by Mike Florio on April 13, 2019, 10:50 AM EDT
The schedule is coming.

Yes, this is the week (probably on Tuesday night) during which the league will rip the sheet from the slate of 256 regular-season games to be played in 2019. We know who will play whom and where those games will be played, but the question of when those games will be played takes on great significance, especially when it comes to figuring out which games will land in the highest-profile TV slots of each and every week of the campaign.

Currently, the league waits until mid-to-late April to finalize the schedule, allowing the dust to fully settle on free agency before deciding the all-important “when.” But one significant offseason player-acquisition event remains undecided when the schedule is determined: The draft.

For that reason, at least one owner (and possibly more) would like to see the schedule release delayed until after it’s known where the top rookies will be playing.

It actually makes sense. This year, quarterback Kyler Murray stands out as the biggest potential drawing card from a September-December TV standpoint. With Arizona’s plans for the first overall pick still unknown (and the NFL likes it that way, from a late-April TV standpoint), a decision to drop 49ers-Cardinals into the second half of the traditional Week One Monday night doubleheader risks that the game won’t be as compelling as it could be, because it may not entail the official debut of the most fascinating prospect of 2019.

If the league were to wait until after the draft, it would know who has Murray, along with whether any other team’s picks, trades, etc. make a given game more or less compelling. What if Jack Del Rio’s hunch as to Russell Wilson is right, and he gets traded? What if some other trade that would shake up the landscape of the league happens?

On the other side of the coin, what’s the benefit of knowing the schedule before the draft? Are team really picking incoming players based on whether they’ll be facing Patrick Mahomes in Week One or in Week 14?

If the ultimate goal is to have the most compelling regular-season schedule possible, the league should wait until after the draft. And then the league would have one last made-for-TV offseason tentpole that would frame the final countdown for the coming on the new season.

16 responses to "Should the NFL release the schedule after the draft?"

  2. I respectfully disagree. Focusing some of the prime viewing window games around the top few picks rewards bad teams and takes away from better teams. Secondly, as a fan I’d be more inclined to watch a Steelers vs Ravens or Chiefs vs Chargers matchup (even though I’m not a fan of any of them) than say a Cardinals vs Falcons matchup. A good game will keep me watching, and if I want rookie highlights there are plenty of avenues to get them.

  6. From what I’ve read over the years, putting the actual schedule together is a very complex undertaking and each team will have requests depending on what other events (concerts, a pope visit, etc.) may be happening at their stadiums. It would make no sense to add another headache to the schedule makers. Chances are, the schedule is already done and they’re just waiting for the time of most pr impact.

  8. A computer makes the schedule anyways. All they do is input their dozens of problem dates and it is automated to do the rest. Man is always left to simply edit it afterwards during the review process.

  9. I wish they would focus more on improving the experience for fans that attend the games. This would just create one further roadblock for fans trying to plan attending a game.

    Less ads, less reviews, less flexing,less Thursday games…

  10. Release the schedule asap. This way fans can decide whether or not to renew their season tickets. Too many late start games after November are a big problem for fans in the north.

  11. Believe it or not, some people like to plan vacation or travel plans if that includes going to a team’s road game. You can maybe get good airline discounts, etc. Delaying it is a pain to those who like to plan their fall schedules. Enough messing around with everything!!

  13. So, you honestly think Kyler Murray is somehow a bigger draw than all of the existing QBs, that we already know are good? Or, for that matter, that any rookies are guaranteed to be bigger draws than other established good players? There is zero guarantee that Murray or any other rookie is even starting or playing at any point in the year. I would hope the schedule makers are looking for good teams not individual players when determining who gets prime time games.

  14. It should be released as soon as possible.

    Not only do I need to make travel arrangements, I need to budget for this stuff.

    I don’t make Goodell money!

